Dr. George Leigh, PHD
Overview
Dr. George Leigh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Leigh works at
Locations
G. Gary Leigh Ph.d. PC7345 Courage Way Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-9290
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Leigh, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215045216
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leigh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leigh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leigh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.