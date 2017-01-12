Dr. Livingston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Livingston, PHD
Overview
Dr. George Livingston, PHD is a Psychologist in Nashville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 810 Dominican Dr Ste 211, Nashville, TN 37228 Directions (615) 320-0321
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am suffering from panic disorder which is like living in hell. He is the only person in 2 years who has the skill and compassion to help. He uses CBT which is the only proven method of therapy proven to work. He is a life saver for me.
About Dr. George Livingston, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1821143116
Frequently Asked Questions
