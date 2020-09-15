See All Clinical Psychologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. George Medzerian Jr, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Dr. George Medzerian Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Stuart, FL. 

Dr. Medzerian Jr works at Laura Armstrong and Associates LLC in Stuart, FL.

    Laura Armstrong and Associates LLC
    850 Nw Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 15, 2020
    Phenomenal. Trust is an enormous issue in this field. Without trust and compassion, I feel the session would be useless. At the end of the first hour I felt completely at ease. He did not need to promote his ego because he was honest and genuine. Two traits exceedingly rare and refreshing.
    Sandra Duquesnel — Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. George Medzerian Jr, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1134284920
