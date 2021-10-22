Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Park, PHD
Overview
Dr. George Park, PHD is a Psychologist in Bossier City, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2285 Benton Rd Bldg 3, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 415-8755
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have never met a more humble and caring Doctor as Dr. Park. He strives to put the clients needs first! He provides inclusive mental health care which combines medicine assisted therapy with supportive counseling services to ensure long term stability and the best continuity of care. No other mental health service in our area can even come close!
About Dr. George Park, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1437199031
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
