George Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
George Peterson, FNP
Overview of George Peterson, FNP
George Peterson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX.
George Peterson works at
George Peterson's Office Locations
-
1
Susan Neese MD1215 S Coulter St Ste 202, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 677-2039
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
He is amazing and truly cares about his patients. He listens to your concerns and does everything he can to help make sure your well taken care of. He saved my little girls life by hearing out my concerns when no other physicians wouldn’t hear me out. Highly recommend.
About George Peterson, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295139855
2 patients have reviewed George Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Peterson.
