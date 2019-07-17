See All Chiropractors in Traverse City, MI
Dr. George Pluhar, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. George Pluhar, DC is a Chiropractor in Traverse City, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1235 Woodmere Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 941-8808
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jul 17, 2019
    My wife and I have been seeing Dr. Pluhar for about 20 years. We are completely satisfied with his diagnosis. He uses Kenesiology to find your issues and to test your food or other products, no X-rays or other expensive tools. He diagnosed my wife's gluten intolerance before the MDs. He has corrected many pain issues for my wife who suffered from near fatal car accidents when younger. As a runner, he has corrected many nagging pain issues FAST. I have had hamstring issues that lasted for several months. His treatment worked in a few days. The staff is exceptionally pleasant and helpful. We have sent many satisfied clients to him.
    Mickey and Sally Fivenson — Jul 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. George Pluhar, DC
    About Dr. George Pluhar, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528049442
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pluhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pluhar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pluhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pluhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pluhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

