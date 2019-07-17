Dr. Pluhar accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Pluhar, DC
Overview
Dr. George Pluhar, DC is a Chiropractor in Traverse City, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1235 Woodmere Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (231) 941-8808
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been seeing Dr. Pluhar for about 20 years. We are completely satisfied with his diagnosis. He uses Kenesiology to find your issues and to test your food or other products, no X-rays or other expensive tools. He diagnosed my wife's gluten intolerance before the MDs. He has corrected many pain issues for my wife who suffered from near fatal car accidents when younger. As a runner, he has corrected many nagging pain issues FAST. I have had hamstring issues that lasted for several months. His treatment worked in a few days. The staff is exceptionally pleasant and helpful. We have sent many satisfied clients to him.
About Dr. George Pluhar, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1528049442
Frequently Asked Questions
