Dr. George Popper, PHD
Overview
Dr. George Popper, PHD is a Psychologist in Monroe, NC.
Locations
- 1 107 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 238-9011
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
For many years we've utilized dr poppers office. Hes a very smart man. Easy to converse with. If you don't understand something (eval forms) he makes sure you do. His office is spacious. He isn't pushy. He is patient and never rushes the appointments. His dog is just the cutest little thing and I think its kewl the dog hangs out at work with him and the office staff.
About Dr. George Popper, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1881629996
Frequently Asked Questions
