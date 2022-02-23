See All Clinical Psychologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. George Pratt, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (138)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Pratt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology, San Diego and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 321, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 457-3900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 138 ratings
Patient Ratings (138)
5 Star
(136)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. George Pratt, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669506051
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • San Diego County Mental Health, Mesa Vista Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • California School Of Professional Psychology, San Diego
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Minnesota
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Pratt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

138 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

