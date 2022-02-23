Dr. George Pratt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Pratt, PHD
Overview
Dr. George Pratt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology, San Diego and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
9834 Genesee Ave Ste 321, La Jolla, CA 92037
Directions
(858) 457-3900
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. George Pratt in September and he changed my life. It was a goal of mine in 2021 to finally meet with Dr. Pratt, and my visit was more than I expected. Since my visit with Dr. Pratt, I have been more focused, I understand things in my life better, and business has been growing. I am looking forward to my next visit with Dr. Pratt. Thank you very everything George, you changed my life and I am forever grateful. I look forward to seeing you soon.
About Dr. George Pratt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- San Diego County Mental Health, Mesa Vista Hospital
- California School Of Professional Psychology, San Diego
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
