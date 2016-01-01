See All Clinical Psychologists in Garden Grove, CA
George Solovjev, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

George Solovjev, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Garden Grove, CA. 

George Solovjev works at Windstone Health Service Inc in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Windstone Health Service Inc
    Windstone Health Service Inc
12377 Lewis St Ste 105, Garden Grove, CA 92840
(714) 823-4780
    24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 450, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(800) 577-4701
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About George Solovjev, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922120963
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    George Solovjev, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if George Solovjev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    George Solovjev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed George Solovjev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Solovjev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Solovjev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Solovjev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

