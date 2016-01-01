George Solovjev, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if George Solovjev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
George Solovjev, PSY
George Solovjev, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Garden Grove, CA.
Windstone Health Service Inc12377 Lewis St Ste 105, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 823-4780
- 2 24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 450, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (800) 577-4701
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About George Solovjev, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922120963
George Solovjev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
George Solovjev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed George Solovjev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Solovjev.
