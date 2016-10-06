Dr. George Takeda, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Takeda, OD
Overview of Dr. George Takeda, OD
Dr. George Takeda, OD is an Optometrist in Glendora, CA.
Dr. Takeda works at
Dr. Takeda's Office Locations
Foothill Eye Care Services210 S Grand Ave Ste 106, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 793-3625
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent exam and knowledge!
About Dr. George Takeda, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1730302548
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takeda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takeda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Takeda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takeda.
