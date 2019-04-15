Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Georgeanna Lowdermilk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C
Overview
Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, SC.
Locations
USC medical group orthopedic center104 Saluda Pointe Dr, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 907-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
USC medical group orthopedics at parkridge100 Palmetto Health Pkwy Ste 320, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 907-7463
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider. Didnt need surgery but still offered options that were effective. Staff was great too.
About Georgeanna Lowdermilk, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861794786
Frequently Asked Questions
Georgeanna Lowdermilk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Georgeanna Lowdermilk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Georgeanna Lowdermilk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Georgeanna Lowdermilk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgeanna Lowdermilk.
