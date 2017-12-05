Georgia Buckley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Georgia Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Georgia Buckley, PA-C
Overview
Georgia Buckley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Georgia Buckley works at:
Locations
Cornerstone Family Practice2573 Ravenhill Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 307-1576
Cornerstone Family Practice & Urgent Care, PLLC2547 Ravenhill Dr Ste 104, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 307-1576
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very good Doctor, she listen and take her time to help and she is very caring.
About Georgia Buckley, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205862547
Frequently Asked Questions
Georgia Buckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Georgia Buckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Georgia Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Georgia Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgia Buckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgia Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgia Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.