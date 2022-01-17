See All Dermatologists in Bridgeport, WV
Georgia Daniel, NP

Dermatology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Georgia Daniel, NP is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. 

Georgia Daniel works at Mountain State Medical Specialties in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Elkins, WV and Vienna, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc
    120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 624-7200
  2. 2
    Mountain State Medical Specialties
    100 Seneca Rd, Elkins, WV 26241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 637-2777
  3. 3
    Mountain State Dermatology
    800 Grand Central Mall Ste 3, Vienna, WV 26105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 865-0555
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2022
    I love Georgia! She is caring, knowledgeable and takes her time to clearly answer all your questions. She’s a wonderful dermatologist and person.
    Gail — Jan 17, 2022
    About Georgia Daniel, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548371503
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Georgia Daniel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Georgia Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Georgia Daniel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Georgia Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Georgia Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgia Daniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgia Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgia Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

