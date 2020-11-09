Georgia Strickland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Georgia Strickland, PMHNP
Georgia Strickland, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC.
Georgia Strickland's Office Locations
Cape Fear Valley Hs1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-4000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been a long-time patient of Ms. Strickland’s for both psychotherapy & medication management. She is wonderful & really cares about her patients. I only started to improve once I became her patient. All medical clinicians should be like Ms. Georgia Strickland! I recommend her 100%.
About Georgia Strickland, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215397963
Georgia Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Georgia Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgia Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgia Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgia Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.