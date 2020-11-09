See All Nurse Practitioners in Fayetteville, NC
Georgia Strickland, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Georgia Strickland, PMHNP

Georgia Strickland, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. 

Georgia Strickland works at Cape Fear Valley Med Ctr Crdlgy in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Georgia Strickland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Fear Valley Hs
    1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 (910) 615-4000
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Georgia Strickland?

    Nov 09, 2020
    I have been a long-time patient of Ms. Strickland’s for both psychotherapy & medication management. She is wonderful & really cares about her patients. I only started to improve once I became her patient. All medical clinicians should be like Ms. Georgia Strickland! I recommend her 100%.
    Amy E. — Nov 09, 2020
    About Georgia Strickland, PMHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1215397963
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Georgia Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Georgia Strickland works at Cape Fear Valley Med Ctr Crdlgy in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Georgia Strickland’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Georgia Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgia Strickland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgia Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgia Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

