Georgia Vnook-Early, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Georgia Vnook-Early, NP

Georgia Vnook-Early, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mineola, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Georgia Vnook-Early's Office Locations

  1. 1
    300 Old Country Rd Ste 400, Mineola, NY 11501 (516) 747-9323

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
Nov 20, 2019
Georgia, is so professional, smart, warm and caring. She has gone above and beyond to help my family through some scary situations and 5 stars are not enough to show how high of an opinion I have of her. This is one family that is incredibly grateful for her.
Dawn F. — Nov 20, 2019
About Georgia Vnook-Early, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750473575
Frequently Asked Questions

