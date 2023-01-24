Georgianne Cotton, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Georgianne Cotton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Georgianne Cotton, PA
Overview
Georgianne Cotton, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Georgianne Cotton works at
Locations
-
1
Crossroads Medical Center2919 Valmont Rd Ste 104, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 887-9449
-
2
University of Denver Health and Counseling Center2240 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 871-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Georgianne Cotton?
I saw Gigi when I was a student at DU during the COVID days, and to this day, I remember how incredibly kind she was! She was one of the only physicians that took the time to listen to my concerns without judgment. I am very appreciative people like her join the medical industry, as we need more of them.
About Georgianne Cotton, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871951194
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Georgianne Cotton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Georgianne Cotton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Georgianne Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Georgianne Cotton works at
Georgianne Cotton speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Georgianne Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgianne Cotton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgianne Cotton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgianne Cotton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.