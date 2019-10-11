See All Nurse Practitioners in Pasadena, CA
Georgina Cabrera, RNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Georgina Cabrera, RNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Georgina Cabrera, RNP

Georgina Cabrera, RNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA. 

Georgina Cabrera works at Optum in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
4.2 (5)
View Profile

Georgina Cabrera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Medical Group
    988 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 799-4194
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Georgina Cabrera?

    Oct 11, 2019
    She's the best! She referred me to City of Hope when I was diagnosed with cancer. My primary care doctor had made me feel like a hypochondriac when I had told her of my symptoms, NP Cabrera wasted no time referring me out!!! You can't go wrong with her!
    Julie M — Oct 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Georgina Cabrera, RNP
    How would you rate your experience with Georgina Cabrera, RNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Georgina Cabrera to family and friends

    Georgina Cabrera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Georgina Cabrera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Georgina Cabrera, RNP.

    About Georgina Cabrera, RNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699954867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Georgina Cabrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Georgina Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Georgina Cabrera works at Optum in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Georgina Cabrera’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Georgina Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Georgina Cabrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Georgina Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Georgina Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Georgina Cabrera, RNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.