Dr. Barrilleaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerald Barrilleaux, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Barrilleaux, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Diberville, MS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10536 Auto Mall Pkwy Ste E, Diberville, MS 39540 Directions (228) 669-3030
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrilleaux?
About Dr. Gerald Barrilleaux, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548285828
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrilleaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrilleaux has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrilleaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrilleaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrilleaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.