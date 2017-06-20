See All Physicians Assistants in Lakewood, CO
Gerald Kidd, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Gerald Kidd, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado Health Science Center.

Gerald Kidd works at Gastroenterology Of The Rockies in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology of the Rockies
    13952 Denver West Pkwy Ste 100, Lakewood, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 604-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation
Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Gerald Kidd, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265552210
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gerald Kidd, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gerald Kidd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gerald Kidd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gerald Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gerald Kidd works at Gastroenterology Of The Rockies in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Gerald Kidd’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Gerald Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gerald Kidd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerald Kidd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerald Kidd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

