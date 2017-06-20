Gerald Kidd, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gerald Kidd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gerald Kidd, PA-C
Overview
Gerald Kidd, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado Health Science Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology of the Rockies13952 Denver West Pkwy Ste 100, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 604-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and thorough in his treatment and follow up. Actually takes the time to educate his patients and answer all questions. A very kind, compassionate and positive individual. And he smiles!
About Gerald Kidd, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Gerald Kidd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gerald Kidd accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gerald Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Gerald Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gerald Kidd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerald Kidd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerald Kidd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.