Geralda Duverny, ARNP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Geralda Duverny, ARNP

Geralda Duverny, ARNP is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. 

Geralda Duverny works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Geralda Duverny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth at The Professional Arts Center
    1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-6732
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    UHealth at Kendall
    8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-4960

    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Geralda Duverny, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790012656
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Geralda Duverny, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Geralda Duverny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Geralda Duverny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Geralda Duverny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Geralda Duverny works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL. View the full address on Geralda Duverny’s profile.

    Geralda Duverny has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Geralda Duverny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Geralda Duverny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Geralda Duverny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

