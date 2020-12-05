Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, FNP-C
Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfield, CT.
Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi's Office Locations
Fairfield University1073 N Benson Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 293-2268Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi?
Awesome experience!
About Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1245237866
Frequently Asked Questions
Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geraldine Vinci-Scartozzi.
