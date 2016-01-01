Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from none.
Dr. Chambers works at
Locations
1
Gerard Chambers PsyD, PhD1120 Mckendrie St, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (321) 208-1554
2
Gerard Chambers PsyD PhD2140 41st Ave, Capitola, CA 95010 Directions (321) 208-1554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerard Chambers, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1679753156
Education & Certifications
- Neuropsychological Associates
- Boat-Florida
- Brevard Outpatient Alternative Treatment
- none
- Mid America Nazarene University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.