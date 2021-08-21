Dr. Gerard Cicero, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Cicero, DC
Overview
Dr. Gerard Cicero, DC is a Chiropractor in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Cicero works at
Locations
M.a.z. Services Inc.5700 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60639 Directions (773) 237-8660
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cicero is very professional and takes his time explaining everything to you & makes sure you understand everything. His office staff is very courteous & friendly. They are flexible with appointments that fit into your schedule and accepts insurance. Office is clean with a warm atmosphere. He was able to help my son with his sports related injury.
About Dr. Gerard Cicero, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Italian
NPI: 1528134970
Dr. Cicero accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cicero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Cicero speaks Italian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicero.
