Gerard Quigley, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.8 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Gerard Quigley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ. 

Gerard Quigley works at Arrowhead Health Centers in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    True Patriot Consulting Inc Dba Dedicated
    4824 E Baseline Rd Ste 140, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-4040
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Quigley was the absolute best. He really helped us out in a time of crisis and took great care of my grandmother. It's bittersweet to hear that he has retired. We'll miss him very much but are hopeful he's out enjoying his retirement. You made a big impact on us and we wish you all the best.
    About Gerard Quigley, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568460749
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gerard Quigley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gerard Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gerard Quigley works at Arrowhead Health Centers in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Gerard Quigley’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Gerard Quigley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gerard Quigley.

