Gerard Quigley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gerard Quigley, PA
Overview
Gerard Quigley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ.
Gerard Quigley works at
Locations
True Patriot Consulting Inc Dba Dedicated4824 E Baseline Rd Ste 140, Mesa, AZ 85206 (480) 969-4040
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quigley was the absolute best. He really helped us out in a time of crisis and took great care of my grandmother. It's bittersweet to hear that he has retired. We'll miss him very much but are hopeful he's out enjoying his retirement. You made a big impact on us and we wish you all the best.
About Gerard Quigley, PA
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
NPI: 1568460749
Frequently Asked Questions
Gerard Quigley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gerard Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Gerard Quigley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerard Quigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerard Quigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.