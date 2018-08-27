See All Dermatologists in Middletown, DE
Gerard Stroup, PA

Dermatology
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Gerard Stroup, PA is a Dermatologist in Middletown, DE. 

Gerard Stroup works at SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC. in Middletown, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC.
    102 Sleepy Hollow Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 364-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 27, 2018
    If you are looking for a great dermatology practice with a personable, friendly and professional attitude go see Gerry and Jess at Sunwise Dermatology. After years of dreading routine skin checks, I have found the doctor who I will faithfully see twice a year!
    Renee in Middletown, DE — Aug 27, 2018
    Photo: Gerard Stroup, PA
    About Gerard Stroup, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730195058
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • MCP Hahnemann University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gerard Stroup, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gerard Stroup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gerard Stroup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gerard Stroup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gerard Stroup works at SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC. in Middletown, DE. View the full address on Gerard Stroup’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Gerard Stroup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gerard Stroup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gerard Stroup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gerard Stroup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

