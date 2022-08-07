Geri Goddard, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Geri Goddard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Geri Goddard, MA
Overview
Geri Goddard, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reno, NV.
Geri Goddard works at
Locations
Child Adolescent & Family Counseling Ctr615 Sierra Rose Dr Ste 3, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 234-3923
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Geri for a little over a month and she has absolutely changed my life for the better. I am in my 60s and a female, and she understands how autism is in females, she also diagnosed me with ADHD, which was confirmed by a psychiatrist. After over 40 years of therapy I finally found someone who listens to me and works on what's going on with me instead of just rehashing my childhood over and over.
About Geri Goddard, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1366651879
40 patients have reviewed Geri Goddard. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geri Goddard.
