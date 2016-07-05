Geriann Gallagher, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Geriann Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Geriann Gallagher, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Geriann Gallagher, APRN
Geriann Gallagher, APRN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They graduated from Rush Medical College (IL) and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Geriann Gallagher works at
Geriann Gallagher's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group30 Loeffler Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 380-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful visit - went right to the problem, took an xray, administered a shot in the shoulder and off on my way feeling better in a couple days. Amazing!
About Geriann Gallagher, APRN
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1689675423
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College (IL)
