German Ortiz, MPAS
Offers telehealth
Overview of German Ortiz, MPAS
German Ortiz, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Steubenville, OH.
German Ortiz works at
German Ortiz's Office Locations
Trinity Family Care Centers
4232 Mall Dr, Steubenville, OH 43952
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Ratings & Reviews
German is very kind, patient, and took his time explaining everything to me.
About German Ortiz, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
German Ortiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed German Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with German Ortiz.
