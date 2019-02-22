German Picazo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
German Picazo, FNP-C
Overview of German Picazo, FNP-C
German Picazo, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
German Picazo works at
German Picazo's Office Locations
-
1
UMC - West Clinic6600 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 790-5700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with German Picazo?
Very thorough and helpful. Fine man who cares about his patients.
About German Picazo, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235670266
Frequently Asked Questions
German Picazo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
German Picazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
German Picazo works at
German Picazo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with German Picazo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with German Picazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with German Picazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.