Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda
Overview of Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda
Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda works at
Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda's Office Locations
-
1
Biomat Usa Inc1901 W Western Ave, South Bend, IN 46619 Directions (574) 234-9033
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda?
About Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093146631
Frequently Asked Questions
Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda works at
Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gertrude Mumba-Kaunda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.