Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gertrude Roth, OD
Overview of Dr. Gertrude Roth, OD
Dr. Gertrude Roth, OD is an Optometrist in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
-
1
Lawndale Optometry Associates PA2154a Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 275-1254
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
Best eye doc ever. When I do the which is clearer 1 or 2 test most doctors just move on to the next one if I can't tell right away. Dr Roth will repeat it until I can tell the difference. The prescription I get from her always gives me much better vision than i have gotten from other doctors.
About Dr. Gertrude Roth, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1568675759
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.