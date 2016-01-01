Dr. Geysha Menendez-Martinez, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menendez-Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geysha Menendez-Martinez, PSY.D
Dr. Geysha Menendez-Martinez, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami.
Psychological Services & Consulting, Inc.9570 SW 107th Ave Ste 202C, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 391-1383
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Value Options
- Vista Health Plan
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1205900610
- Green Cross Health Systems, Inc.
- Miami Veteran's Administration Medical Center
- University of Miami
- Florida International University
