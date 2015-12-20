Dr. Ghislene Meance, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghislene Meance, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghislene Meance, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Elizabeth, NJ. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 371 Morris Ave Ste 2, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Magellan Health Services
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meance?
Very caring and helpful listener and patient problem solver
About Dr. Ghislene Meance, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1811164700
Education & Certifications
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meance speaks French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.