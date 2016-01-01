See All Neuropsychologists in Brooklyn, NY
Gianna Locascio, PSY

Clinical Neuropsychology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Gianna Locascio, PSY

Gianna Locascio, PSY is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Gianna Locascio works at Lutheran Medical Center Nrlgy in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gianna Locascio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Neurology Associates
    150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-7316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Gianna Locascio, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457537870
