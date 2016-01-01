Gianna Locascio, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gianna Locascio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gianna Locascio, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview of Gianna Locascio, PSY
Gianna Locascio, PSY is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Gianna Locascio works at
Gianna Locascio's Office Locations
-
1
Interventional Neurology Associates150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7316
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Gianna Locascio, PSY
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1457537870
Frequently Asked Questions
Gianna Locascio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gianna Locascio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gianna Locascio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gianna Locascio works at
4 patients have reviewed Gianna Locascio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gianna Locascio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gianna Locascio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gianna Locascio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.