Gianna Tomassetti, PA

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Gianna Tomassetti, PA is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Miami, FL. 

Gianna Tomassetti works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UHealth Outpatient Center
    1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-8644
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2022
    She is an excellent PA and a nice person. And of course she does a great job and is so professional. She is so patient to explain everything to you. Wonderful experience.
    Gianna Tomassetti, PA
    About Gianna Tomassetti, PA

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326695347
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gianna Tomassetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gianna Tomassetti works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Gianna Tomassetti’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Gianna Tomassetti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gianna Tomassetti.

