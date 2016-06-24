Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giezel Rivera, OD
Dr. Giezel Rivera, OD is an Optometrist in Hilo, HI.
Dr. Rivera's Office Locations
Glenn Kunimura O.d. Inc.101 Aupuni St Ste 305, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-6319
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very warm and friendly, down to earth, easy to talk to, and very caring individual.
About Dr. Giezel Rivera, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1710328976
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.