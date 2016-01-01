See All Nurse Midwives in Towson, MD
Gigi Moore, CNM

Midwifery
4.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Gigi Moore, CNM

Gigi Moore, CNM is a Midwife in Towson, MD. 

Gigi Moore works at UM SJMG Women's Health Associates in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gigi Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM SJMG Women's Health Associates
    7300 York Rd Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 427-5470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Gigi Moore, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053318949
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gigi Moore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Gigi Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gigi Moore works at UM SJMG Women's Health Associates in Towson, MD. View the full address on Gigi Moore’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Gigi Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gigi Moore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gigi Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gigi Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

