Dr. Hertz accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gila Hertz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gila Hertz, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Hertz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (844) 727-5795
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hertz?
About Dr. Gila Hertz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1831289024
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hertz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.