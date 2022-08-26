Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalepas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Ryokan College.
Dr. Chalepas works at
Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Psychologist Dr. Gilbert Chalepas499 N Canon Dr # 216, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 500-8442
-
2
Laguna Beach Psychologist Dr. Gilbert Chalepas105 Crescent Bay Dr Ste L, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (310) 500-8442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilbert is an empathetic, caring and fair professional that helps with your journey. Thanks
About Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French and Greek
- 1306152905
Education & Certifications
- Maple Counseling Center In Beverly Hills
- Ryokan College
- San Francisco State University, B.A. Clinical Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalepas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalepas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalepas works at
Dr. Chalepas speaks French and Greek.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalepas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalepas.
