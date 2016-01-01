Dr. Gilbert Martinez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Martinez, PHD
Overview of Dr. Gilbert Martinez, PHD
Dr. Gilbert Martinez, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / University Park.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
South Texas Neuropsychological Associates Pllc16014 Via Shavano, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 614-3011
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gilbert Martinez, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407971138
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Houston / University Park
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.