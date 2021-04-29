See All Counselors in Beverly, MA
Giles Keating, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Giles Keating, LMHC is a Counselor in Beverly, MA. 

Giles Keating works at Gretchen A Berkowitch Pmhcns-bc in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gretchen A Berkowitch Pmhcns-bc
    100 Cummings Ctr Ste 365D, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 766-9600
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 29, 2021
    Giles is a miracle worker. He truly cares for his clients. He is insightful, compassionate and supportive. He happily answers emails same day. My son has been seeing Giles for 4 years and we couldn't be happier with our experience. I highly recommend
    Apr 29, 2021
    Photo: Giles Keating, LMHC
    About Giles Keating, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407949480
