Giles Lippard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Giles Lippard, FNP-BC
Overview of Giles Lippard, FNP-BC
Giles Lippard, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Giles Lippard works at
Giles Lippard's Office Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 936-8487
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Giles Lippard?
Giles really seems to be a PA who actually cares about you. Takes his time, asks a kit of questions, and doesn't ever rush things. I'm very confident to have him looking after my health.
About Giles Lippard, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063829323
Frequently Asked Questions
Giles Lippard accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Giles Lippard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Giles Lippard works at
5 patients have reviewed Giles Lippard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Giles Lippard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Giles Lippard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Giles Lippard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.