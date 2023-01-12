Gillian Athey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gillian Athey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gillian Athey, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Gillian Athey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD.
Gillian Athey works at
DermAssociates Rockville15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-7397Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
DermAssociates Silver Spring10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-7000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Gillian is everything you want in a healthcare provider - knowledgeable, empathetic, and attentive and a great sense of humor. She has the BEST energy and I couldn't help but ask where she had been all my life! She was able to diagnose my issue immediately and offered the most sympathetic and constructive guidance with a willingness to "to hold my hand through it all". She is a godsend.
