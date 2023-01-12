See All Physicians Assistants in Rockville, MD
Super Profile

Gillian Athey, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gillian Athey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD. 

Gillian Athey works at DermAssociates Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DermAssociates Rockville
    15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-7397
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    DermAssociates Silver Spring
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Latisse
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melasma
Milia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Milia
Mole Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jan 12, 2023
    Gillian is everything you want in a healthcare provider - knowledgeable, empathetic, and attentive and a great sense of humor. She has the BEST energy and I couldn't help but ask where she had been all my life! She was able to diagnose my issue immediately and offered the most sympathetic and constructive guidance with a willingness to "to hold my hand through it all". She is a godsend.
    — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gillian Athey, PA-C
    About Gillian Athey, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285062307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gillian Athey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gillian Athey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gillian Athey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Gillian Athey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gillian Athey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gillian Athey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gillian Athey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

