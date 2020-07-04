See All Nurse Practitioners in Murfreesboro, TN
Gillian Eberlei, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Gillian Eberlei, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Gillian Eberlei works at Stones River Dermatology in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Locations

  1. 1
    Stones River Dermatology
    1608 Williams Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 904-2010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Adult Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Adult Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 04, 2020
    Gillian is wonderful! She really knows her stuff and is able to explain it to her patients. She listens and takes time to research and recommend the best most economical solution. I trust her.
    — Jul 04, 2020
    About Gillian Eberlei, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    NPI Number
    • 1124354162
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • CUMBERLAND UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gillian Eberlei, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gillian Eberlei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gillian Eberlei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Gillian Eberlei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gillian Eberlei works at Stones River Dermatology in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Gillian Eberlei’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Gillian Eberlei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gillian Eberlei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gillian Eberlei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gillian Eberlei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

