Gillian McRavin-Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gillian McRavin-Johnson, MSN
Overview of Gillian McRavin-Johnson, MSN
Gillian McRavin-Johnson, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA.
Gillian McRavin-Johnson works at
Gillian McRavin-Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Sound Family Medicine3908 10th St SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 845-5951Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gillian McRavin-Johnson?
Excellent provider. I’ve seen her as an adult, and she takes EXCELLENT care of my daughter. She listens, provides helpful feedback, and is a straight shooter. See her before she closes her panel!
About Gillian McRavin-Johnson, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578176285
Frequently Asked Questions
Gillian McRavin-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gillian McRavin-Johnson works at
3 patients have reviewed Gillian McRavin-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gillian McRavin-Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gillian McRavin-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gillian McRavin-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.