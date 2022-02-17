See All Nurse Practitioners in Puyallup, WA
Gillian McRavin-Johnson, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Gillian McRavin-Johnson, MSN

Gillian McRavin-Johnson, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. 

Gillian McRavin-Johnson works at Sound Family Medicine in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gillian McRavin-Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sound Family Medicine
    3908 10th St SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 845-5951
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 17, 2022
Excellent provider. I’ve seen her as an adult, and she takes EXCELLENT care of my daughter. She listens, provides helpful feedback, and is a straight shooter. See her before she closes her panel!
Caitlin B — Feb 17, 2022
Photo: Gillian McRavin-Johnson, MSN
About Gillian McRavin-Johnson, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578176285
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gillian McRavin-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gillian McRavin-Johnson works at Sound Family Medicine in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Gillian McRavin-Johnson’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Gillian McRavin-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gillian McRavin-Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gillian McRavin-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gillian McRavin-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
