Gina Baiamonte, LPC

Counseling
Gina Baiamonte, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Gina Baiamonte works at Gina Marie Baiamonte, LCDC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gina Marie Baiamonte, LCDC
    9432 Katy Fwy Ste 460, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7368

Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093144032
