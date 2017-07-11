See All Nurse Practitioners in Jackson, MS
Gina Burge, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gina Burge, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Gina Burge, NP

Gina Burge, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS. 

Gina Burge works at Baptist Medical Clinic Northtwn in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Gina Burge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Neurological Associates
    1200 N State St Ste 420, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 355-3353
  2. 2
    Gerald Randle, MD
    401 Baptist Dr Ste 304, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 605-3531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Headache
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gina Burge?

    Jul 11, 2017
    Gina is very concerned and takes time with you. She genuinely cares.
    Ridgeland, MS — Jul 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gina Burge, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Gina Burge, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gina Burge to family and friends

    Gina Burge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gina Burge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gina Burge, NP.

    About Gina Burge, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184879439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Burge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gina Burge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Gina Burge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Burge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Burge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Burge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gina Burge, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.