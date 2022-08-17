See All Nurse Practitioners in Lone Tree, CO
Gina Caprara, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Gina Caprara, FNP-BC

Gina Caprara, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lone Tree, CO. 

Gina Caprara works at Advanced Integrative Medicine in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gina Caprara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Integrative Medicine
    10455 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 708-0246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Needling
Family Planning Services
Pelvic Exams
Dry Needling
Family Planning Services
Pelvic Exams

Treatment frequency



Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Gina Caprara, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265965982
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Caprara, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gina Caprara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gina Caprara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gina Caprara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gina Caprara works at Advanced Integrative Medicine in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Gina Caprara’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Gina Caprara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Caprara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Caprara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Caprara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
