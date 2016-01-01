See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Austell, GA
Gina Castro, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gina Castro, CNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Gina Castro, CNP

Gina Castro, CNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austell, GA. 

Gina Castro works at Sekeyta Hall MD in Austell, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
4.8 (92)
View Profile
Dr. Keri Holloway, MD
Dr. Keri Holloway, MD
4.9 (26)
View Profile
Dr. Stephanie Grogan, MD
Dr. Stephanie Grogan, MD
4.7 (38)
View Profile

Gina Castro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence Rowley MD
    1700 Hospital South Dr Ste 500, Austell, GA 30106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 941-7717
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gina Castro?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gina Castro, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Gina Castro, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gina Castro to family and friends

    Gina Castro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gina Castro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gina Castro, CNP.

    About Gina Castro, CNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548250491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gina Castro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Gina Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Gina Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Castro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gina Castro, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.