Gina Galloway, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (16)
Overview

Gina Galloway, LPC is a Counselor in Keller, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1660 Keller Pkwy Ste 103, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 932-3105

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Gina Galloway, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205005469
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gina Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Gina Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gina Galloway.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gina Galloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gina Galloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

